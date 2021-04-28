Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LI stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 425.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

