Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

