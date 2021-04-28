Liberty Global (LBTYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

