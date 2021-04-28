Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.88

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 202758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
