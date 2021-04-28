Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.88

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 202758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,874,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

