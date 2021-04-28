Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $85,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529 over the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

