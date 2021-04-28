Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBSR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 44,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,083. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 28 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 12,557.77 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

