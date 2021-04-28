Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LTRPB traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

