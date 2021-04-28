Lido DAO Token (LDO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.33 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 90.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.65 or 0.01037225 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00707425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,296.47 or 1.00684334 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.