Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 215,143 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 413.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 163,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

LSI stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

