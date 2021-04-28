Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.