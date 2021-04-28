Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 768,888 shares.The stock last traded at $70.97 and had previously closed at $69.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -86.12.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

