Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 768,888 shares.The stock last traded at $70.97 and had previously closed at $69.76.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

