Lightstreams Market Cap Reaches $491,966.86 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $491,966.86 and $1,083.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00820744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.57 or 0.07764967 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

