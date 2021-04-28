Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 814.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Limelight Networks worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 628,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 542,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.78 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.