Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,874 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.