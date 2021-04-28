Linde plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

