Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.31. 4,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.00 and a 200-day moving average of $257.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

