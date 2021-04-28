Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.