Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0908

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $321.95 million and $67.18 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

