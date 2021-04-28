Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches Market Cap of $8.57 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $8.57 million and $240,074.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00061130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00273512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.92 or 0.01030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00729063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,309.36 or 0.99931586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

