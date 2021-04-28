Litecoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $256.14 or 0.00466834 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $17.10 billion and $4.60 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

