Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.08

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.08 and traded as low as C$18.75. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$18.84, with a volume of 499,605 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.29.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

