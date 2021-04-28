Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.120-2.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.12-$2.28 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,011. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

