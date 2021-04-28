Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $463 million-$477 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.49 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.12-$2.28 EPS.

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.