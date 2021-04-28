LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. LivaNova also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.900 EPS.

Shares of LIVN traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 690,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,343. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

