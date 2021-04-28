LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

LIVN stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 690,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

