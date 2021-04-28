Livenodes (LNO) Market Cap Tops $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004660 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

