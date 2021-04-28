LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

