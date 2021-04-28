LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.78.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.28.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
