Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Update

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LXEH traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. Lixiang Education has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.
Lixiang Education Company Profile
