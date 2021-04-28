Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Short Interest Update

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LXEH traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. Lixiang Education has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

Lixiang Education Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also operates a Liandu Foreign Language School.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.