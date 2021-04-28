LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of JSGRY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $60.46.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

