LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $60.46.
