Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 255.4% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTSIF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Lobe Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.