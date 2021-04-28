Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

