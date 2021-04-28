Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

