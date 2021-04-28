Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.50. 5,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.