London Stock Exchange Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 51.70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,448 ($97.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,437.74. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850 over the last 90 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

