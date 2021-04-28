Longbow Research Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Longbow Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.21.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.05. 327,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.