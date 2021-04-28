Loopring (LRC) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $640.38 million and approximately $58.24 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

