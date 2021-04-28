Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.