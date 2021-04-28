Lotto 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Lotto has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $320.54 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00467350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.