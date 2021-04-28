Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.21

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.21 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23.05 ($0.30). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.30), with a volume of 14,724 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.21. The company has a market cap of £157.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

