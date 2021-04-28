LTO Network (LTO) Market Cap Reaches $140.59 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $140.59 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00864780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.72 or 0.08219325 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,383 coins and its circulating supply is 280,612,722 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

