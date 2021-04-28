Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.42 million.

LHDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Lucira Health stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops testing platform that provides molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID- 19 All- In- One Test Kit, that provides COVID- 19 result; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

