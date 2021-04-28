Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 4.1%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 183,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,932,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

