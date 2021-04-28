Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.55 billion-$5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.42 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.860-0.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

