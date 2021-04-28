Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.860-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.54 million.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.300-6.450 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.60. 30,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,534. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $213.97 and a one year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.92. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

