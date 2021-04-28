Lumber Liquidators (LL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LL opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $724.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

