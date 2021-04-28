Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Trimmed by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367,659 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up about 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Lumentum worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,379. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

