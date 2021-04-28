Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:LUMIF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Luminex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.81.
About Luminex Resources
