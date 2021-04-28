Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LUMIF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Luminex Resources has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. The company explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

