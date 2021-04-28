LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $816,349.02 and $4,830.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00072787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00836020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001510 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.