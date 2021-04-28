Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.5 days.

LNDNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

